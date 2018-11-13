FacebookYouTubeEmail
Poziv na novu sesiju Zagrebačkog foruma za kognitivnu znanost (Zagreb CogSci Forum)

Pozivaju se svi zainteresirani na novu sezonu sesija Zagrebačkog foruma za kognitivnu znanost (Zagreb CogSci Forum) koja će početi s poludnevnim događanjem u petak, 16. studenoga 2018. godine od 15.00 do 18.30 sati u dvorani D1 Filozofskog fakultetta.

Gosti događanja su:

Todd Oakley, PhD
Professor and Chair of Cognitive Science
Case Western Reserve University, USA
Predavanje: ”Money Talks, but do we Understand What it is Saying?: Conceptual Blending, Sovereign Money Systems and the Amalgamated Mind

Mihailo Antović, PhD
Professor, Faculty of Philosophy
Head, Center for Cognitive Sciences
University of Niš, Serbia
Predavanje: ”Semantics, Space, and Cognition: Do Spatial Relations Lie at the Basis of Concept Construction?

Benedikt Perak, PhD
Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences
University of Rijeka
Predavanje: ”Emotions in the Parliament: Cognitive analysis of the Croatian Parliament debates Corpus

