///Poziv na novu sesiju Zagrebačkog foruma za kognitivnu znanost (Zagreb CogSci Forum)

Pozivaju se svi zainteresirani na novu sezonu sesija Zagrebačkog foruma za kognitivnu znanost (Zagreb CogSci Forum) koja će početi s poludnevnim događanjem u petak, 16. studenoga 2018. godine od 15.00 do 18.30 sati u dvorani D1 Filozofskog fakultetta.

Gosti događanja su:

Todd Oakley, PhD

Professor and Chair of Cognitive Science

Case Western Reserve University, USA

Predavanje: ”Money Talks, but do we Understand What it is Saying?: Conceptual Blending, Sovereign Money Systems and the Amalgamated Mind”

Mihailo Antović, PhD

Professor, Faculty of Philosophy

Head, Center for Cognitive Sciences

University of Niš, Serbia

Predavanje: ”Semantics, Space, and Cognition: Do Spatial Relations Lie at the Basis of Concept Construction?”

Benedikt Perak, PhD

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

University of Rijeka

Predavanje: ”Emotions in the Parliament: Cognitive analysis of the Croatian Parliament debates Corpus”