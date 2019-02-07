///Natječaj za istraživačke stipendije STARS@UNIPAD

Ureda za međunarodnu suradnju Sveučilišta u Padovi otvorio je natječaj za istraživačke stipendije u trajanju od dvije godine.

Proslijeđena obavijest za natječaj STARS@UNIPD:

we are pleased to inform you that the University of Padova (Italy) has launched the second edition of the Supporting TAlent in ReSearch@University of Padova – STARS@UNIPD call for proposals. Such programme supports excellent 2-year research projects to be conducted in Padova by outstanding Principal Investigators (PIs) of any nationality.

The STARS@UNIPD call intends to promote and encourage high quality, innovative and ambitious research, with the final goal to strengthen the University researchers’ ability to attract external competitive funding, including the European Research Council grants.

In particular, STARS Starting Grants (STARS-StG) are designed to fund promising PIs who have been awarded their first doctoral degree within a minimum of 2 and a maximum of 7 years (prior to 30 November 2018) and are about to establish their own research team and/or starting their own independent research.

For further information: https://www.unipd.it/en/stars2019

Any requests can be addressed to: stars.grants@unipd.it

Application deadline: 2nd April 2019 1:00 p.m. CET.

Please find enclosed the STARS@UNIPD flyer and poster.

We would really appreciate if you could circulate the call among potential candidates and young researchers at your Institution.

