Prosljeđujemo informaciju o webinaru koji se organizira u okviru projekta TandEM – Towards Empowered Migrant Youth in Southern Europe:

TandEM – Towards Empowered Migrant Youth in Southern Europe is a regional project, funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) of the European Union, and implemented by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the European University Association (EUA) and the Italian Islamic Religious Community (COREIS).

EUA will host a webinar on 28 May at 14:00 CEST to launch the report Higher Education for Third Country National and Refugee Integration in Southern Europe, prepared in the framework of the TandEM project (Towards Empowered Migrant Youth in Southern Europe). The study identifies challenges that international and refugee students face in participating in higher education, both at the system level and in individual HE institutions. It also provides recommendations on how to overcome such challenges, with a special focus on Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Spain. Experts from EUA and IOM, as well as representatives from national Institutions will participate as speakers.