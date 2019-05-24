Odsjek za lingvistiku s posebnim zadovoljstvom poziva sve zainteresirane na dva predavanja koja će u organizaciji Odsjeka održati Robert D. Van Valin Jr., profesor lingvistike na State University of New York u Buffalu (SAD).

četvrtak 30. svibnja od 11.00 do 12.30 sati u dvorani DI

petak 31. svibnja od 11.00 do 12.30 sati u dvorani D VII

Sažetci predavanja

Linguistic diversity and theoretical constructs

In this talk I will discuss the implications of linguistic diversity for the theoretical constructs that a theory posits. Different theories start from what we might call different ‘founding languages’, and this has profound consequences for the theory. I will focus on Role and Reference Grammar [RRG] and show how the founding languages of the theory have led to the postulation of rather different theoretical constructs from other theories.

Discourse-pragmatic and other prominence factors in argument realization

(Anja Latrouite and Robert D. Van Valin, Jr.)

Discourse-pragmatic prominence (or salience) has been claimed to be a significant factor in argument realization, i.e. subject and voice selection and displacement of an argument to the sentence onset. Discourse-pragmatic prominence’ reflects the level of activation of the argument’s referent in context. Some languages, e.g. Japanese, Spanish, Catalan, German, have two options for presenting the undergoer in initial position, passivization and fronting. Tagalog has different options from the above languages. In this talk we argue that while this claim is basically correct, it is part of a complex interaction with the animacy and semantic role of the argument(s), on the one hand, and the morphosyntactic options in the language, on the other.

Ukratko o autoru

Profesor Van Valin svjetski je poznat stručnjak za teorijsku lingvistiku. Najpoznatiji je kao jedan od tvoraca Gramatike uloga i referenci (Role and Reference Grammar), jedne od prvih tipološki orijentiranih funkcionalističkih teorija sintakse. Ta je teorija nastala u drugoj polovici 1970-ih godina polazeći od temeljne pretpostavke da svaka teorija jezika mora biti primjenjiva na tipološki raznolike jezike. To je načelo svoju prvu primjenu našlo u doktorskoj disertaciji profesora Van Valina (Berkeley, 1977.), gdje je ranom verzijom teorije opisana sintaksa indijanskog jezika lakote. Doprinos profesora Van Valina proučavanju teorije sintakse nemjerljiv je. Posebno se mogu istaknuti njegova istraživanja u području interakcije sintakse, semantike i pragmatike te njegovo neumorno zalaganje da se sintaktička teorija oslobodi svoje anglocentričnosti i europocentričnosti.

Najvažnija su mu djela Functional Syntax and Universal Grammar (s Williamom Foleyjem, Cambridge University Press, 1984.), An Introduction to Syntax (Cambridge University Press, 2001.), Exploring the Syntax-Semantics Interface (Cambridge University Press, 2005.) te kapitalno djelo Syntax: structure, meaning and function (s Randyjem J. LaPollom, Cambridge University Press, 1997.).