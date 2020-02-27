Croatian Institute for Public Health

Zagreb, 26 Feb 2020, 3p

Specific protection measures related to nCoV (COVID-19):

Procedures aimed at checking passengers entering Croatia are defined in such a way as to ensure the highest possible health protection for the population and travellers, with minimal disruption to international traffic.

For individuals who have stayed in China, Hong Kong, Japan, Iran, Singapore and South Korea for the last 14 days, and for those who have arrived in Croatia from the Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont regions of Italy since February 23, the regimes below are applicable within 14 days after leaving the affected areas:

active health surveillance: they should report their medical condition to a competent epidemiologist in their area of residence;

self-isolation based on the decision of the border sanitary inspector submitting them to health surveillance for the purpose of monitoring the possible onset of respiratory symptoms.

Furthermore, individuals who arrived in Croatia from the aforementioned provinces in Italy before 24 Feb, and within a total of 14 days, and who have developed respiratory symptoms should by all means avoid contact with other people (e.g. in classes and other activities) and should immediately contact their GP.

– ”Affected areas” are defined to include: China, Hong Kong, the Italian provinces of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Piedmont, Japan, Iran, Singapore and South Korea.

1. Active health surveillance of healthy students arriving from the affected areas who do not have a history of close contact with people infected with COVID-19: They should REMAIN IN SELF-ISOLATION at home or in a student dormitory (organized accommodation) where they may stay with other persons (e.g. share a student room with other students).

2. Active health surveillance of healthy students with no signs of illness arriving from the affected areas who have been in close contact with people infected with COVID-19: They should REMAIN IN SELF-ISOLATION at home or in a student dormitory (organized accommodation), and they should stay alone. It should be arranged for such a student to stay alone in the room and not to share it with another student, whenever possible. In addition, the student dormitory should arrange for the student to eat in their room and not in a shared space with others, and not to use common rooms such as restrooms. If the student does not have their own room and it is not at all possible to arrange for them to have a separate room, they must go into state-organized QUARANTINE.

3. Students arriving from the affected areas who have developed some of the respiratory symptoms (sudden onset of at least one of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) should be treated as infected persons until the infection is ruled out by microbiological testing, which means that hospitalization is necessary.

However, since the situation may change rapidly given the epidemiological situation, these recommendations may change. Please follow the websites of the Croatian Institute for Public Health (www.hzjz.hr) and the Ministry of Health, where information on coronavirus is published daily, together with prevention measures:

General protection measures:

In addition, the following should be ensured in the organized accommodation of students, on campuses, student dormitories as well as in buildings where classes are held, esp. in the toilets and eateries:

soap and running water for hand washing, disposable towels or hot-air hand dryers for hand drying, or alcohol-based disinfectants;

sick leave for teaching staff and students who have symptoms of respiratory tract infection, fever and cough.

Students and other citizens should be reminded to adhere to the following recommendations for general health protection: