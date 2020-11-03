Popis tekućih projekata odobrenih za financiranje iz europskih programa i fondova.
Više informacija o projektima možete naći na sljedećim internetskim stranicama i letcima:
- DigiLing: Trans-European e-Learning Hub for Digital Linguistics
- European Network for Combining Language Learning with Crowdsourcing Techniques
- Healthy sexual aging: A mixed-method study of sexual function and sexual wellbeing in older European adults
- Ja raSTEM! – višegodišnji interdisciplinarni STEM program inovativnog poučavanja darovitih osnovnoškolaca
- E-rudito: Napredni online obrazovni sustav za pametnu specijalizaciju i poslove budućnosti
- Listen, Talk, Spell, Act
- ARKWORK – Archaeological practices and knowledge work in the digital environment
- APPLY – European Network for Argumentation and Public Policy Analasys
- RURASL Rural 3.0: Service Learning for the Rural Development, letak
- MARCELL – Multilingual Resources for CEF.AT in the legal domain
- A Game-Changing Year: Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Europe
- P-S-I Podrška Studenata u Integraciji marginaliziranih skupina na tržište rada
- FOCUS – Forced displacement and refugee-host community solidarity
- CLEOPATRA – Cross-lingual Event-centric Open Analytics Research Academy
- The neural architecture of consciousness
- ACCOMPLISSH – Accelerate co-creation by setting up a multi-actor platform for impact from Social Sciences and Humanities
- Uspostava i opremanje Centra za napredna istraživanja u društvenim i humanističkim znanostima, letak