Popis tekućih projekata odobrenih za financiranje iz europskih programa i fondova.

Više informacija o projektima možete naći na sljedećim internetskim stranicama i letcima:

  1. DigiLing: Trans-European e-Learning Hub for Digital Linguistics
  2. European Network for Combining Language Learning with Crowdsourcing Techniques
  3. Healthy sexual aging: A mixed-method study of sexual function and sexual wellbeing in older European adults
  4. Ja raSTEM! – višegodišnji interdisciplinarni STEM program inovativnog poučavanja darovitih osnovnoškolaca
  5. E-rudito: Napredni online obrazovni sustav za pametnu specijalizaciju i poslove budućnosti
  6. Listen, Talk, Spell, Act
  7. ARKWORK – Archaeological practices and knowledge work in the digital environment
  8. APPLY  – European Network for Argumentation and Public Policy Analasys
  9. RURASL Rural 3.0: Service Learning for the Rural Development, letak
  10. MARCELL – Multilingual Resources for CEF.AT in the legal domain
  11. A Game-Changing Year:  Czechoslovakia in 1968 and Europe
  12. P-S-I Podrška Studenata u Integraciji marginaliziranih skupina na tržište rada
  13. FOCUS – Forced displacement and refugee-host community solidarity
  14. CLEOPATRA – Cross-lingual Event-centric Open Analytics Research Academy
  15. The neural architecture of consciousness
  16. ACCOMPLISSH – Accelerate co-creation by setting up a multi-actor platform for impact from Social Sciences and Humanities
  17. Uspostava i opremanje Centra za napredna istraživanja u društvenim i humanističkim znanostima, letak