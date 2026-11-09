Pozivamo vas na “Building Bridges and Learning from Each Other: Qualitative Research in Central and Eastern Europe” koji će se na Filozofskom fakultetu u Zagrebu održati 27. i 28. studenog 2026.

Ovaj događaj zajednički organiziraju Filozofski fakultet Sveučilišta u Zagrebu i Filozofski fakultet Sveučilšta u Beogradu, a sastojat će se od niza metodoloških razgovora kroz koja će svoje iskustvo i znanje dijeliti gosti predavači, članovi CEEPUS mreže Mainstreaming Qualitative Research in Central and Eastern Europe (MOST).

Predavanja će se održati na engleskom jeziku i pozvani su svi zainteresirani za kvalitativne metode istraživanja, a pogotovo studenti doktorskih i diplomskih studija u područjima društvenih znanosti.

Za događaj se možete besplatno registrirati do 26. studentog 2026. na poveznici.

Program:

Co-organized and funded by University of Zagreb Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences & University of Belgrade Faculty of Philosophy

Building Bridges and Learning from Each Other: Qualitative Research in Central and Eastern Europe

27 – 28 November 2026

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, I. Lučića 3, Zagreb

DAY 1 Pre-session

9.00 – 10.30 [A228] Radomír Masaryk (Comenius University Bratislava): Myths and Misconceptions about Qualitative Research

Guest lecture at the course „Practical and Ethical Challenges of Qualitative Research“, open to all interested audiences

14.00 – 15.00 [C201 / hybrid] CEEPUS Network MOST’s meeting

DAY 1 Main event [DV2]

15.30 – 15.45 Olja Jovanović & Tanja Vučković Juroš: Welcome Words and Introduction to the CEEPUS Network MOST (Mainstreaming Qualitative Research in Central and Eastern Europe)

15:45 – 17.00 Olja Jovanović (University of Belgrade): From Infatuation to Companionate Love in Participatory Research: Reflections of a Researcher

17.00 – 17.30 Coffee & refreshments break

17.30 – 18.45 Katarina Bogatić (University Josip Juraj Strossmayer in Osijek): Children as Research Participants: Rethinking Methods, Voice and Positionality

DAY 2 Main event [A220]

10.00 – 11.15 Irena Smetáčková (Charles University Prague): Integrating the Qualitative and the Quantitative: Mixed-Methods Case Studies in Educational Research

11.15 – 11.30 Coffee break

11.30 – 13.00 Lectures in Dialogue (followed by a joint discussion)

Siniša Lakić (University of Banja Luka): Challenges of a Quantitative Researcher on a Qualitative Journey

Radomír Masaryk (Comenius University Bratislava): How to Survive Academia as a Qualitative Researcher