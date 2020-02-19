Klub studenata anglistike X.a. i ove godine organizira studentsku konferenciju Anglophonia, podnaslova Horizons.
Objavljen je 2nd Call for Papers za konferenciju i prijave su otvorene.
ANGLOPHONIA: HORIZONS
International Student Conference in English Studies
University of Zagreb, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, 7-9 May 2020
GENERAL INFORMATION
Date of the conference: May 7-9, 2020
Conference venue: Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Ivana Lučića 3, Zagreb, Croatia
Organizer: English Student Club X.a.
Application deadline: February 27, 2020
Notification of acceptance: March 1, 2020
Working language: English
Conference fee: 75 HRK (10 EUR)
webpage: http://anglophonia.ffzg.unizg.hr/