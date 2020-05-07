Otvoreni su natječaji Ian Ramsey Centre University of Oxford za financiranje projekata
Ian Ramsey Centre nudi nekoliko mogućnosti financiranja:
- Call for Research Project Proposals New Horizons for Science and Religion in Central and Eastern Europe: rok za prijavu 29.05.2020.
- Call for Translation Project Proposals New Horizons for Science and Religion in Central and Eastern Europe: rok za prijavu 30.09.2020.
- Oxford University Prize for Eastern European Perspectives on Science, Theology and Humane Philosophy 2020: rok za prijavu 30.09.2020.
- Call for Templeton Visiting Fellowships New Horizons for Science and Religion in Central and Eastern Europe: rok za prijavu 31.01.2020.
Sve potrebne informacije i obrasci su dostupni na mrežnim stranicama: https://cee.ianramseycentre.info/applications
Molimo zainteresirane pristupnike natječaju da se za izdavanje institucionalnih dokumenata koje potpisuje čelnik institucije, primjerice Pismo podrške (Institutional support form) obrate na email: projekti@ffzg.hr.