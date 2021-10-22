Zadar Linguistic Forum (ZLF2022) | Predicate: from polysemy to arguments

April 6–8, 2022, Zadar, Croatia

The Department of Linguistics at the University of Zadar and the project SARGADA (Syntactic and semantic analysis of arguments and adjuncts in Croatian, Institute for Croatian Language and Linguistics) are organizing a conference which aims at gathering researchers interested in the properties of predicates, in particular in issues regarding the polysemy and the argument structure of verbs. We invite contributions on the polysemy of verbs and on argument realization from different theoretical, empirical and applied perspectives. The conference will also host a workshop on arguments and adjuncts.

Further information about the call can be found in the document attached and on the website of the conference.