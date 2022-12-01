ENGLISH STUDENT CLUB X.A. is pleased to announce the sixth International Student Conference in English Studies ANGLOPHONIA: ENDLESSNESS, which will take place FROM 11 TO 13 MAY 2023 at the FACULTY OF HUMANITIES AND SOCIAL SCIENCES IN ZAGREB, Croatia. The conference will provide a platform for young scholars (BA, MA and PhD students, graduates and scholars who have recently obtained a PhD) to discuss their works in a friendly, yet professional environment. The aim of the conference is to connect young and promising researchers who share an interest in all areas of Anglophone studies by providing them with an opportunity to exchange information, ideas, and views.

The theme of the conference will be ANGLOPHONE STUDIES with an emphasis on concepts such as endlessness, infinity, perpetuity, time(lessness), duration. You are also invited to think more broadly. The inspiration for this year’s conference was, in fact, Neil Gaiman’s comic book series The Sandman, where one can find The Endless, anthropomorphic representations of powerful natural forces – Destiny, Death, Dream, Destruction, Desire, Despair, and Delirium. The topic is broad, so just be creative! The areas covered include, but are not limited to:

Anglophone literature, as well as other art forms

Anglophone cultures

Translation studies

Linguistics

TEFL

GENERAL INFORMATION:

Date of the conference: May 11-13, 2023

Conference venue: Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Ivana Lučića 3, Zagreb, Croatia

Organizer: English Student Club X.a.

Application deadline: February 28, 2023

Notification of acceptance: March 15, 2023

Working language: English

Conference fee: – 7 EUR (no accommodation)

– 15 EUR (with accommodation)

Anglophonia

Call for Papers