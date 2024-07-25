Call For Papers: Jewish Experiences and Post-Socialist Transitions, 1980s –1990s

Location: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Conference Dates: 27–29 April 2025

Deadline for proposal submissions: 1 October 2024

This conference seeks to explore and re-evaluate the complex history of Jews in Eastern, East Central and South-Eastern Europe from 1985 to 1995 – a period marked by significant political, social, ideological, and cultural shifts, as well as war, violence, and population movements. By focusing on Jewish actors and communities in the crucial years of post-socialist transition, our conference will offer a fresh comparative perspective on the experiences, challenges, and transformation of Jewish lives in Late/Post Communist Europe.

The Conference in Dubrovnik is generously supported by European Association for Jewish Studies (EAJS).

Co-organizers of the Conference are the University of Zagreb, Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History, Potsdam and the Leonid Nevzlin Research Center for Russian and East European Jewry (HUJI).

We invite paper proposals on the following topics:

1. Political Changes, Nationalism, and Jewish Identity: the impact of political reforms, democratization, and the collapse of communism on Jewish communities; the role of nationalism and ethnic tensions in shaping the experiences and identities of Jews in Eastern, East Central and South-Eastern Europe in 1980s –1990s.

2. Memory, Representation and Commemoration: the changing ways in which Jews remembered, commemorated and represented their history, including Holocaust remembrance, memorialization, and cultural heritage preservation.

3. Migration and Diaspora: Investigating patterns of Jewish migration, including emigration, immigration, and resettlement.

4. Intellectual, Religious and Cultural Renewal: the revival of Jewish religious and cultural life in Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, as well as the challenges of nationalism and antisemitism; the resurgence of Jewish intellectual and cultural expression, including literature, art, music, and theatre; the efforts of Jewish communities to rebuild and revive Jewish cultural and religious spaces, including property restitution.

5. War and Conflict: the impact of war, armed conflict, and ethnic tensions on Jewish communities in Eastern Europe, including experiences of persecution, displacement, and violence.

The conference will take place at Inter University Centre (IUC) in Dubrovnik, Croatia on 27–29 April 2025. The organizers will provide accommodation and meals for all participants. Travel allowances will be available for participants who have no academic affiliation or are unable to cover their travel expenses. Please indicate whether you would like to apply for a travel allowance in your application.

Steering committee:

Michal Brandl (University of Zagreb)

Dina Finberg (City, University of London)

Juliane Fürst (Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History, Potsdam)

Semion Goldin (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem)

Michael Miller (Central European University)

How to apply: Submit a short CV and an abstract (max 300 words) to jsws@ffzg.unizg.hr

Applications deadline: 1 October 2024.