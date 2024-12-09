Students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb via CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts

Students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor, who are attending the Croatian Language course in the winter semester of the academic year 2024./2025., visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb from November 14 to 16, 2024. During the visit, which was organized by Croaticum – Center for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language at Department for Croatian Language and Literature, the students took part in a guided tour of the Library of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and its Collection of Old and Rare Materials, attended a screening of a Croatian film and a workshop that followed, visited the visited the Naitonal and University Library, participated in a cultural lecture on the Croatian everyday culture and visited the Interliber book fair. In addition to students from Maribor, Croaticum students also participated in all activities.

The visit of the students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor to the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb was organized by CEEPUS coordinators Assoc. Prof. Gjoko Nikolovski, PhD and lector Darko Matovac, PhD within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts. CEEPUS is a Central European programme for academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2024/2025.