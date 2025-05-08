International Conference “Jewish experiences and post-socialist transitions 1980s–1990s”

From 27 to 29 April 2025, an international conference “Jewish experiences and post-socialist transitions 1980s – 1990s” was held in Dubrovnik at the Interuniversity Centre (IUC), organized by two faculties of the University of Zagreb – Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences (Chair for Jewish and Holocaust Studies) and the Faculty of Education of the University of Zagreb. The co-organizers were the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI), City St George University of London and Central European University of Vienna/Budapest (CEU).

The aim of the conference was to present the results of research into the complex history of Jews in Eastern, Central Eastern and Southeastern Europe from 1985 to 1995 – a period marked by significant political, social, ideological and cultural changes, as well as war, violence and exodus of Jews, mostly to Israel. Six panel discussions presented papers on activism during Perestroika, creativity and re-creation of Judaism in post-communist Europe, Perestroika and Soviet antisemitism, Holocaust memory and post-communist policies, Holocaust commemoration in Soviet Judaism and Jewish economic and social activities in late communism.

The European Association for Jewish Studies (EAJS), Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI), and Leibniz Centre for Contemporary History from Potsdam (ZZF) financially supported the conference.

Associate Professor Michal Brandl from the Chair of Jewish and Holocaust Studies and Professor Andrea Feldman from the Faculty of Education were organizers while Assistant Anita Fiket from the Chair of Jewish and Holocaust Studies presented her research Jewish Heritage Tourism as a product of Post-socialist Transition”.