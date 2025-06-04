Students of the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb through the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts

Students from the Department of South Slavic Languages and Literature and the Department of Balkan Studies, Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb from May 20 to May 24, 2025.

During the visit, which was organized by Croaticum – Center for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language at the Department of Croatian Language and Literature, 14 students and 1 teacher from Bulgaria took part in a guided tour of the Library of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and its Collection of Old and Rare Materials, attended a screening and a workshop of a Croatian film, visited the National and University Library, participated in a cultural lecture on the Croatian everyday culture and visited the Department of South Slavic Languages and Literature. In addition to students from Sofia, Croaticum students and those studying the Bulgarian language at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb also participated in the activities.

By participating in this short academic mobility programme, students had the opportunity to get acquainted with everyday Croatian culture and use the Croatian language in its original academic context, thereby enhancing their linguistic and cultural competencies. The interaction in the language they are studying and, in the country, where that language is spoken has greatly positively influenced the students’ motivation, and this type of academic mobility has also increased the attractiveness of studying the Croatian language. Students studying Bulgarian at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences also benefited from the academic mobility, as they were able to establish connections with colleagues from Bulgaria.

The visit of the students from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski to the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb was organized by CEEPUS coordinators, professor Martin Stefanov, PhD, and PhD and senior lector Darko Matovac, within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.

CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network in the academic year 2024/2025.

More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.