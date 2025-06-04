Studenti sa Odsjeka za južnoslavenske jezike i književnosti i Odsjeka za balkanologiju Fakulteta za slavenske filologije Sveučilišta u Sofiji Sv. Kliment Ohridski boravili su od 20. do 24. svibnja 2025. godine u posjetu Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu.
Tijekom stručnog posjeta 14 studenata i 1 nastavnik iz Bugarske, u organizaciji Croaticuma – Centra za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik Odsjeka za kroatistiku, sudjelovali su u vođenom obilasku knjižnice Filozofskog fakulteta i Zbirke za staru i rijetku građu, prisustvovali su projekciji hrvatskog filma i radionici vezanoj uz film, obišli su Nacionalnu i sveučilišnu knjižnicu, sudjelovali u kulturološkom predavanju o svakodnevnoj hrvatskoj kulturi te posjetili Odsjek za južnoslavenske jezike i književnosti. U programu su uz studente iz Sofije sudjelovali i studenti koji pohađaju nastavu na Croaticumu te studenti koji studiraju bugarski jezik na Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu.
Sudjelovanjem u ovom kratkom programu akademske mobilnosti studenti su imali priliku upoznati se sa svakodnevnom hrvatskom kulturom i koristiti hrvatski jezik u izvornom akademskom kontekstu unapređujući tako svoje jezične i kulturološke kompetencije. Interakcija na jeziku koji studiraju i u zemlji u kojoj se taj jezik govori uvelike je pozitivno utjecala na motivaciju studenata, a ovakav tip akademske mobilnost povećao je i atraktivnost studija hrvatskog jezika. Od akademske mobilnosti imali su koristi i studenti koji studiraju bugarski jezik na Filozofskom fakultetu jer su mogli uspostaviti kontakt s kolegicama i kolegama iz Bugarske.
Stručni posjet studenata Fakulteta za slavenske filologije Sveučilišta u Sofiji Sv. Kliment Ohridski Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu organizirali su CEEPUS koordinatori doc. dr. sc. Martin Stefanov te dr. sc. Darko Matovac, viši lektor preko CEEPUS mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2024./2025. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe.
Više informacija o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
Students of the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb through the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts
Students from the Department of South Slavic Languages and Literature and the Department of Balkan Studies, Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb from May 20 to May 24, 2025.
During the visit, which was organized by Croaticum – Center for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language at the Department of Croatian Language and Literature, 14 students and 1 teacher from Bulgaria took part in a guided tour of the Library of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and its Collection of Old and Rare Materials, attended a screening and a workshop of a Croatian film, visited the National and University Library, participated in a cultural lecture on the Croatian everyday culture and visited the Department of South Slavic Languages and Literature. In addition to students from Sofia, Croaticum students and those studying the Bulgarian language at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb also participated in the activities.
By participating in this short academic mobility programme, students had the opportunity to get acquainted with everyday Croatian culture and use the Croatian language in its original academic context, thereby enhancing their linguistic and cultural competencies. The interaction in the language they are studying and, in the country, where that language is spoken has greatly positively influenced the students’ motivation, and this type of academic mobility has also increased the attractiveness of studying the Croatian language. Students studying Bulgarian at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences also benefited from the academic mobility, as they were able to establish connections with colleagues from Bulgaria.
The visit of the students from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski to the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb was organized by CEEPUS coordinators, professor Martin Stefanov, PhD, and PhD and senior lector Darko Matovac, within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.
CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network in the academic year 2024/2025.
More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.