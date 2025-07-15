CEEPUS students at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture in the academic year 2024/2025

Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language has organized the Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture from 23 June to 11 July 2025. In total, 67 students and other participants from all over the world – from Nigeria and Switzerland to Guatemala, Thailand and Argentina – participated in language and culture classes. Croatian language learning has been carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes were organised in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants received 4 ECTS.

As in previous academic years, some of the students, 23 in total, participated in the Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (coordinated by senior lector Darko Matovac, PhD).