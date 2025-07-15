Croaticum – Centar za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik od 23. lipnja do 11. srpnja 2025. organizirao je Croaticumovu ljetnu školu hrvatskog jezika i kulture. U jezičnoj i kulturološkoj nastavi svakodnevno je sudjelovalo ukupno 67 studenta i ostalih polaznika iz cijeloga svijeta – od Nigerije i Švicarske do Gvatemale, Tajlanda i Argentine. Učenje hrvatskog jezika izvodilo se na različitim razinama u skladu sa Zajedničkim europskim referentnim okvirom za jezike, a nastava je bila organizirana u jezično i nacionalno raznolikim grupama. Uspješnim završetkom programa polaznici su ostvarili 4 ECTS-a.
Kao i proteklih akademskih godina dio studenata, njih ukupno 23, svoje sudjelovanje u Croaticumovoj ljetnoj školi hrvatskog jezika i kulture ostvarilo je koristeći stipendiju za studentsku akademsku mobilnost unutar programa CEEPUS. Te studentske akademske mobilnosti ostvarile su se unutar CEEPUS-ove mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (koordinator dr. sc. Darko Matovac, viši lektor).
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2024./2025. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe. Više informacije o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
CEEPUS students at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture in the academic year 2024/2025
Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language has organized the Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture from 23 June to 11 July 2025. In total, 67 students and other participants from all over the world – from Nigeria and Switzerland to Guatemala, Thailand and Argentina – participated in language and culture classes. Croatian language learning has been carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes were organised in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants received 4 ECTS.
As in previous academic years, some of the students, 23 in total, participated in the Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (coordinated by senior lector Darko Matovac, PhD).
CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than 20 universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2024/2025. More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.