(Your question now should be “How can I tell whether this is a genuine mail message and not just another phishing mail trying to steal my password? Please, visit the Faculty main website and you will find the same information there.)

This is a one-time note that email address <email> has been registered with ISVU (Information System of High Schools in Croatia) as your official email address for your Faculty affairs and we are sending it to all addresses we know of you.

Namely, as a new functionality, teachers can now contact you directly from the ISVU Teacher Portal and, as we had numerous problems in the past with lost email messages with students’ external email addresses, Faculty management decided to enforce usage of Faculty’s Office 365 email addresses with that new ISVU feature, which our IT personnel can control and help with (and find whether some email message had been sent and received, both from a teacher to a student and vice versa).

So, from now on, you are expected to watch that mailbox for official mail messages. If you are not familiar with that existing address of yours, please note that this address is on the Office 365 system and that you already have an account <office 365 account> on that system. If you are not aware of that, please read materials at the address http://www.ffzg.hr/office365 . You will find there a link to request a new password for your Office 365 account (provided you know your AAI username and password). If you have any problems with this, please contact accounts@ffzg.hr.

In addition, soon you will be able to get e-certificates related to your student affairs at this Faculty using exclusively your official email address. Please note that you will still receive system notifications about exam registrations, exam cancellations, etc. to that other email address that you previously entered in the Studomat app. However, we recommend that you update the Studomat app to use your official email address. More about all of this that can be found at the address https://wiki.srce.hr/display/TUT/E-mail+opcije .