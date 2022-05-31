Pozivaju se svi na Seriju predavanja PDS Predmoderna povijest, tematskog bloka ”The Early Modern City and New Directions in Digital and Public History”, koja će se održati u četvrtak 2. lipnja s početkom u 17:30 sati u dvorani D6:

” Digital Mapping of Renaissance Florence: Tracking People, Property, and Occupations in the Pre-Modern City ” – predavač Nicholas Terpstra (Sveučilište u Torontu)

” – predavač (Sveučilište u Torontu) ”History in the Streets: Re-Articulating Early Modern Research Using Smartphone Apps” – predavač David Rosenthal (Sveučilište u Exeteru)

Više informacija možete saznati u najavi predavanja.