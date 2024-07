CEEPUS students at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture in the academic year 2023/2024

Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language is organizing Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture from 24 June to 12 July 2024. Some of the students participate in Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context.

CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than 20 universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2023/2024. More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.

In total, 48 students and other participants from all over the world – from Benin and Canada to South Korea and Ukraine – participate in language and culture classes at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture. Croatian language learning is carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes are organised in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants achieve 4