Croaticum – Centar za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik od 1. do 19. rujna 2025. održava Croaticumovu jesensku školu hrvatskog jezika i kulture. Ove godine u jezičnoj i kulturološkoj nastavi svakodnevno sudjeluje ukupno 62 studenata i ostalih polaznika iz cijeloga svijeta. Kao i proteklih akademskih godina dio studenata, njih ukupno 33, svoje sudjelovanje u Croaticumovoj jesenskoj školi hrvatskog jezika i kulture ostvaruje koristeći stipendiju za studentsku akademsku mobilnost unutar programa CEEPUS. Te studentske akademske mobilnosti ostvaruju se unutar CEEPUS-ove mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (koordinator dr. sc. Darko Matovac, viši lektor).
Učenje hrvatskog jezika izvodi se na različitim razinama u skladu sa Zajedničkim europskim referentnim okvirom za jezike, a nastava je organizirana u jezično i nacionalno raznolikim grupama. Uspješnim završetkom programa polaznici će ostvariti 4 ECTS-a.
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2024./2025. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe. Više informacije o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
CEEPUS and the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture in the academic year 2024/2025
Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language organises the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture from 1 to 19 September 2025. Every day 62 students and other participants from all over the world participate in language and culture classes. As in previous academic years, some of the students, 33 in total, participate in the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (coordinated by senior lector Darko Matovac, PhD).
Croatian language learning is being carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes are organised in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants received 4 ECTS.
CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than 20 universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2024/2025. More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.