CEEPUS and the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture in the academic year 2024/2025

Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language organises the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture from 1 to 19 September 2025. Every day 62 students and other participants from all over the world participate in language and culture classes. As in previous academic years, some of the students, 33 in total, participate in the Croaticum Autumn School of the Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context (coordinated by senior lector Darko Matovac, PhD).

Croatian language learning is being carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes are organised in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants received 4 ECTS.

CEEPUS is a Central European programme for the academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than 20 universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2024/2025. More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.