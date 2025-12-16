A lecture day on the preservation of Jewish cemeteries was held by the ESJF in cooperation with the Chair for Jewish and Holocaust Studies at the University of Zagreb and the Center for Jewish Art at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, on December 11, 2025.

At the opening of the event, participants were greeted by Opher Dach, Deputy Head of Mission (Embassy of the State of Israel to Croatia, Izrael u Hrvatskoj); Domagoj Tončinić, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Professor Hrvoje Gračanin.

Throughout the programme, participants explored the urban and rural context of Jewish cemeteries in Croatia and gained essential skills for surveying Jewish burial sites and reading Hebrew inscriptions. They were also introduced to the wider network of Jewish graveyards in Croatia and beyond. The lectures were delivered by Anita Fiket, Alexandra Fishel, and Dr. Vladimir Levin.

Croatia is one of the key focus areas for ESJF. A few years ago, we conducted a full survey of all known Jewish cemeteries in the country, documenting 84 sites. Since then, we have fenced seven of them, and our work continues.

This event, as well as the fencing of all Jewish cemeteries in Croatia, was made possible with the support of the Auswärtiges Amt (German Federal Foreign Office).