Students of the Department of Slavic Studies at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Graz visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb through the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts

Students and teachers from the Department of Slavic Studies at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Graz visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University of Zagreb from April 27 to 29, 2026. The visit was organized by Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language. During the study visit, they participated in a guided tour of the Faculty Library and the Collection of Old and Rare Books, attended a screening of a Croatian film and a related workshop, visited a national television station, participated in a cultural lecture on street art in Zagreb, and toured the city center. Students attending classes at Croaticum also participated in the program together with the students from Graz.

This academic mobility program enabled students to get acquainted with everyday Croatian culture and use the Croatian language in an original academic context. They had the opportunity to improve their linguistic and cultural competencies, while the interaction in the language they are studying and in the country where that language is spoken had a positive impact on their motivation for studying. This type of academic mobility also increases the attractiveness of studying the Croatian language abroad.

The study visit was organized by Ivana Bulić, mag. edu. philol. germ. from the Department of Slavic Studies at the Faculty of Humanities, University of Graz and CEEPUS coordinator Darko Matovac, PhD, senior lector at Croaticum. The mobility was organized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.

CEEPUS is a Central European academic mobility program for university teachers and students, and more than twenty universities from Central Europe are successfully participating in the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts network during the 2025/2026 academic year.

More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.