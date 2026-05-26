Studenti Fakulteta za slavenske filologije Sveučilišta u Sofiji Sv. Kliment Ohridski boravili su od 18. do 22. svibnja 2026. godine u posjetu Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu u organizaciji Croaticuma – Centra za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik. Tijekom stručnog posjeta sudjelovali su u nastavi (kolegiji Jezične vježbe iz hrvatskog kao drugog i stranog jezika 4 i 6), uspostavili su kontakt sa studentima bugarskog jezika i književnosti, sudjelovali su u vođenom obilasku Nacionalne i sveučilišne knjižnice, sudjelovali su u radionici posvećenoj hrvatskoj poeziji; obišli su izložbu u Hrvatskoj matici iseljenika te obišli centar grada. U programu su uz studente iz Graza sudjelovali i studenti koji pohađaju nastavu na Croaticumu.
Ovaj program akademske mobilnosti omogućio je studentima da se upoznaju sa svakodnevnom hrvatskom kulturom i koristite hrvatski jezik u izvornom akademskom kontekstu. Studenti su unaprijedili svoje jezične i kulturološke kompetencije, a interakcija na jeziku koji studiraju i u zemlji u kojoj se taj jezik govori uvelike je pozitivno utjecala na njihovu motivaciju za studij.
Stručni posjet organizirali su CEEPUS koordinator doc. dr. sc. Martin Stefanov sa Fakulteta za slavenske filologije Sveučilišta u Sofiji Sv. Kliment Ohridski te CEEPUS koordinator dr. sc. Darko Matovac, viši lektor s Croaticuma. Mobilnost je organizirana unutar CEEPUS mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2025./2026. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe.
Više informacija o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
Students of the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb via CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts
Students from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University of Zagreb from May 18 to 22, 2026. The visit was organized by Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language. During the study visit, they participated in classes (courses Language Exercises in Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language 4 and 6), established contact with students of Bulgarian language and literature, participated in a guided tour of the National and University Library, participated in a workshop dedicated to Croatian poetry; they visited an exhibition at the Croatian Heritage Foundation and toured the city centre. Students attending classes at Croaticum also participated in the program together with the students from Sofia.
This academic mobility program enabled students to get acquainted with everyday Croatian culture and use the Croatian language in an original academic context. Students improved their linguistic and cultural competencies, while the interaction in the language they are studying and in the country where that language is spoken had a positive impact on their motivation for studying.
The study visit was organized by CEEPUS coordinator assistant professor Martin Stefanov, PhD from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski and CEEPUS coordinator Darko Matovac, PhD, senior lector at Croaticum. The mobility was organized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.
CEEPUS is a Central European academic mobility program for university teachers and students, and more than twenty universities from Central Europe are successfully participating in the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts network during the 2025/2026 academic year.
More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.