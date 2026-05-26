Students of the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at the University of Zagreb via CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts

Students from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of the University of Zagreb from May 18 to 22, 2026. The visit was organized by Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language. During the study visit, they participated in classes (courses Language Exercises in Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language 4 and 6), established contact with students of Bulgarian language and literature, participated in a guided tour of the National and University Library, participated in a workshop dedicated to Croatian poetry; they visited an exhibition at the Croatian Heritage Foundation and toured the city centre. Students attending classes at Croaticum also participated in the program together with the students from Sofia.

This academic mobility program enabled students to get acquainted with everyday Croatian culture and use the Croatian language in an original academic context. Students improved their linguistic and cultural competencies, while the interaction in the language they are studying and in the country where that language is spoken had a positive impact on their motivation for studying.

The study visit was organized by CEEPUS coordinator assistant professor Martin Stefanov, PhD from the Faculty of Slavic Studies, Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski and CEEPUS coordinator Darko Matovac, PhD, senior lector at Croaticum. The mobility was organized within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.

CEEPUS is a Central European academic mobility program for university teachers and students, and more than twenty universities from Central Europe are successfully participating in the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts network during the 2025/2026 academic year.

More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.