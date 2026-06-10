International workshop Language for Work – Work-related Second-Language Learning for Adult Migrants and Ethnic Minorities

On 8 and 9 June 2026, the international workshop Language for Work – Work-related Second-Language Learning for Adult Migrants and Ethnic Minorities was held at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb, and organized by Croaticum – the Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language. The workshop was conducted within the programme of the European Centre for Modern Languages (ECML) of the Council of Europe and represents a continuation of the long-standing successful cooperation between Croaticum and the ECML, through which several professional workshops dedicated to contemporary language education have been organized.

The workshop brought together language instructors, adult education specialists, members of organizations working with migrants and refugees, and other interested participants. Special emphasis was placed on the development of language competences necessary for the successful professional integration of adult migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and members of national minorities.

During the two-day programme, participants explored contemporary methodological approaches to language teaching for employment and workplace purposes, exchanged examples of good practice, and discussed both the challenges and opportunities involved in providing high-quality language support to individuals entering the Croatian labour market.

The workshop was supported by the European Centre for Modern Languages, an institution of the Council of Europe dedicated to promoting excellence in language education, and the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth . The programme also presented the objectives of the international Language for Work Network, which promotes workplace language learning for adult migrants and national minorities and encourages international cooperation, networking, and professional development among experts working in this field.

The high level of participant interest and the exceptionally positive feedback received confirm the importance of such professional development activities for advancing quality educational practices and supporting the successful social and professional integration of migrants in Croatia.