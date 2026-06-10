Na Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu 8. i 9. lipnja 2026. održana je međunarodna radionica Language for Work – Work-related Second-Language Learning for Adult Migrants and Ethnic Minorities u organizaciji Croaticuma – Centra za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik. Radionica je održana u okviru programa Europskog centra za moderne jezike (ECML) Vijeća Europe te predstavlja nastavak dugogodišnje uspješne suradnje između Croaticuma i ECML-a, tijekom koje je realizirano više stručnih radionica posvećenih suvremenom jezičnom obrazovanju.
Radionica je okupila lektore, stručnjake za obrazovanje odraslih, članove organizacija koje rade s migrantima i izbjeglicama te druge zainteresirane sudionike. Poseban naglasak stavljen je na razvoj jezičnih kompetencija potrebnih za uspješnu profesionalnu integraciju odraslih migranata, izbjeglica, tražitelja azila i pripadnika nacionalnih manjina.
Tijekom dvodnevnog programa sudionici su se upoznali sa suvremenim metodološkim pristupima poučavanju jezika za potrebe rada i zapošljavanja, razmjenjivali primjere dobre prakse te raspravljali o izazovima i mogućnostima pružanja kvalitetne jezične potpore osobama koje se uključuju na hrvatsko tržište rada.
Radionica je ostvarena uz potporu Europskog centra za moderne jezike, institucije Vijeća Europe posvećene promicanju izvrsnosti u jezičnom obrazovanju te Ministarstva znanosti, obrazovanja i mladih. U programu su predstavljeni i ciljevi međunarodne mreže Language for Work Network, koja promiče učenje jezika na radnom mjestu za odrasle migrante i nacionalne manjine te potiče međunarodnu suradnju, umrežavanje i profesionalni razvoj stručnjaka na ovom području.
Velik interes sudionika i iznimno pozitivne povratne informacije potvrđuju važnost ovakvih stručnih usavršavanja za razvoj kvalitetnih obrazovnih praksi i uspješnu društvenu i profesionalnu integraciju migranata u Hrvatskoj.
International workshop Language for Work – Work-related Second-Language Learning for Adult Migrants and Ethnic Minorities
On 8 and 9 June 2026, the international workshop Language for Work – Work-related Second-Language Learning for Adult Migrants and Ethnic Minorities was held at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb, and organized by Croaticum – the Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language. The workshop was conducted within the programme of the European Centre for Modern Languages (ECML) of the Council of Europe and represents a continuation of the long-standing successful cooperation between Croaticum and the ECML, through which several professional workshops dedicated to contemporary language education have been organized.
The workshop brought together language instructors, adult education specialists, members of organizations working with migrants and refugees, and other interested participants. Special emphasis was placed on the development of language competences necessary for the successful professional integration of adult migrants, refugees, asylum seekers, and members of national minorities.
During the two-day programme, participants explored contemporary methodological approaches to language teaching for employment and workplace purposes, exchanged examples of good practice, and discussed both the challenges and opportunities involved in providing high-quality language support to individuals entering the Croatian labour market.
The workshop was supported by the European Centre for Modern Languages, an institution of the Council of Europe dedicated to promoting excellence in language education, and the Ministry of Science, Education and Youth . The programme also presented the objectives of the international Language for Work Network, which promotes workplace language learning for adult migrants and national minorities and encourages international cooperation, networking, and professional development among experts working in this field.
The high level of participant interest and the exceptionally positive feedback received confirm the importance of such professional development activities for advancing quality educational practices and supporting the successful social and professional integration of migrants in Croatia.