Detalji o gostu i predavanju

Title:

Innovation as engaging with and shaping the future

Abstract:

Innovation entails anticipating and shaping the future.

Why is it that most innovations are not so much about the future, but about extrapolating the past and coming up with more of the (almost) same? Taking a closer look at our cognitive capacities reveals that our mind has great difficulties dealing with a future that is highly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (i.e., today’s VUCA world).

This talk shows how assuming a radically future-oriented perspective will change the game. It is about actively engaging with future potentials and co-creating thriving innovations by making use of an unfolding future.

A short bio:

Markus F. Peschl

University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria

theLivingCore Knowledge and Innovation Architects, Vienna, Austria

Markus F. Peschl is professor of Cognitive Science and Innovation at the University of Vienna.

His focus of research is on the emergence of novelty (“Emergent Innovation”), 4E-approaches in cognitive science, future-driven organisational design, and (organisational) enabling environments (“Enabling Spaces”) that are fostering knowledge and innovation work. He is co-founder of theLivingCore Innovation- and Knowledge Architects and has published more than 150 articles and six books.

For further information see: www.univie.ac.at and www.thelivingcore.com