Croatian language course for Ukrainian students

Croaticum – Center for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language is organizing a Croatian language course for Ukrainian students with temporary protection of the Republic of Croatia who are currently studying at the University of Zagreb.

The course is free and open to students who do not have prior knowledge of the Croatian language.

The course will begin on March 31. Classes will be held twice a week in the afternoon (15:30 – 17:45) in the premises of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. Students will take an exam at the end of the semester and can achieve 4 ECTS.

Since the number of students who can join the course is limited, all interested students should contact e-mail: croaticum@ffzg.hr no later than March 30 (12:00).

Students should attach the following information to the application:

1) Name and surname

2) The name of their university (and faculty) in Ukraine

3) The name of the faculty at the University of Zagreb where they are currently studying

4) Document confirming their status of a student with temporary protection of the Republic of Croatia issued by the faculty at the University of Zagreb where they are currently studying