Public call for scholarships for learning the Croatian language for the academic year 2022/2023

The Central State Office for Croats Abroad has published a public call for scholarships for learning the Croatian language in the Republic of Croatia for the academic year 2022/2023 (winter and summer semester).

The public call for scholarship is issued for members of the Croatian people, their spouses as well as friends of the Croatian people and the Republic of Croatia who nurture their Croatian identity and promote Croatian culture, from the age of 18, and who have completed at least high school and reside outside the Republic of Croatia or in the Republic of Croatia not longer than three years as of the day of publication of this call.

The deadline for submitting applications is the 19th of June 2022.

The public call:

Call-for-applicationsDownload

You can find more information on the website of The Central State Office for Croats Abroad, and for all questions please send an e-mail to tecaj-hrvatskog-jezika@hrvatiizvanrh.hr or telephone +385 (0)1/6444-683, every working day from 10:00 AM until 3 PM.