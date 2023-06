Francontraste is a series of international francophone conferences organized by the Department of Romance Studies at the University of Zagreb, Croatia. The conferences focus on various aspects of the French language and literature, such as contrastive linguistics, teaching and learning methods, translation studies and literary analysis. The first conference was held in 2010, followed by Francontraste 2013 and Francontraste 2016. The next conference, Francontraste 2023, will take place from October 26 to October 28, 2023, under the theme of “Conceptualization, contextualization, discourse”.