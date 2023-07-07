CEEPUS students at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture

Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language is organizing Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture from 26 June to 14 July 2023. More than 50 students and other participants from all over the world – from Uganda and Sweden to China and Australia – participate in language and culture classes every day. Croatian language learning is carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes are organized in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the program, participants achieve 4 ECTS.

It is important to point out that part of the students pariticpate in Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilitys are realized within the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network.

CEEPUS is a Central European programme for academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2022/2023.

More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.