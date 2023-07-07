Croaticum – Centar za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik od 26. lipnja do 14. srpnja 2023. organizira Croaticumovu ljetnu školu hrvatskog jezika i kulture. U jezičnoj i kulturološkoj nastavi svakodnevno sudjeluje više od 50 studenta i ostalih polaznika iz cijeloga svijeta – od Ugande i Švedske do Kine i Australije. Učenje hrvatskog jezika izvodi se na različitim razinama u skladu sa Zajedničkim europskim referentnim okvirom za jezike, a nastava je organizirana u jezično i nacionalno raznolikim grupama. Uspješnim završetkom programa polaznici ostvaruju 4 ECTS-a.
Posebno je važno istaknuti da dio studenata svoje sudjelovanje u Croaticumovoj ljetnoj školi hrvatskog jezika i kulture ostvaruje koristeći CEEPUS-ovu stipendiju za studentsku akademsku mobilnost. Te se mobilnosti ostvaruju unutar mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context.
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2022./2023. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe.
Više informacije o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
CEEPUS students at Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture
Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language is organizing Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture from 26 June to 14 July 2023. More than 50 students and other participants from all over the world – from Uganda and Sweden to China and Australia – participate in language and culture classes every day. Croatian language learning is carried out at different levels in accordance with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages. Classes are organized in linguistically and nationally diverse groups. Upon successful completion of the program, participants achieve 4 ECTS.
It is important to point out that part of the students pariticpate in Croaticum Summer School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilitys are realized within the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network.
CEEPUS is a Central European programme for academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2022/2023.
More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.