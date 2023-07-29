One-year scholarship program sponsored by the Free State of Bavaria 2024/25

The Free State of Bavaria invites applications for its one-year scholarship program for students from Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe for the academic year 2024/25 via BAYHOST / BTHA. Graduates (with corresponding citizenship) from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, and Ukraine are eligible to apply.

The scholarships are meant to finance postgraduate studies (i.e. master’s programs) and PhDs at Bavarian higher education institutions. Annual scholarships can be extended twice for up to 3 years; the scholarship amounts to 934,-€ per month. One-year study sojourns in Bavaria as part of a PhD in the home country can also be funded.

Further information can be found on website.

All documents must be submitted online; the application deadline for first time applications is the 1st December 2023.

BAYHOST

Bavarian Academic Center for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe

Bayerisches Hochschulzentrum für Mittel-, Ost- und Südosteuropa

doeppe@bayhost.de | www.bayhost.de | facebook