Promo-video of the Spring School ”Balkan Route(s). Studying through European Borderlands”

From March 19 to 22, 2024, a spring school “Balkan Route(s). Studying through European Borderlands” was held at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb, as part of the Erasmus+ Blended Intensive Program (BIP). The Department of Sociology was the host and co-organizer of the school, as part of the program of celebrating the 150th anniversary of the faculty.

The school was successfully attended by students of the Master’s program “International Migration and Intercultural Relations” from the University of Osnabrück, Germany, students of the Department of Political Science, Law and International Studies from the University of Padova, Italy, and students of the Department of Sociology and the Department of Ethnology and Cultural Anthropology, from the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb.

The promotional video is created by the cameraman, director and editor Miran Krčadinac (company Felix), and the screenwriter is Drago Župarić-Iljić.