Studenti Filozofskog fakulteta Sveučilišta u Mariboru boravili su od 13. do 15. studenog 2025. godine na Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu. Riječ je o studentima koji u zimskome semestru akademske godine 2025./2026. slušaju kolegij Hrvatski jezik. Tijekom posjeta, koji je organizirao Croaticum – Centar za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik, studenti su sudjelovali u vođenom obilasku knjižnice Filozofskog fakulteta i Zbirke za staru i rijetku građu, prisustvovali su projekciji hrvatskog filma i radionici vezanoj uz taj film, obišli su Nacionalnu i sveučilišnu knjižnicu, sudjelovali u kulturološkom predavanju, obišli Zagrebu uz vodiča te posjetili sajam knjige Interliber. U programu su uz studente iz Maribora sudjelovali i studenti koji pohađaju nastavu na Croaticumu – Centru za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik.
Stručni posjet studenata Filozofskog fakulteta Sveučilišta u Mariboru Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu organizirali su CEEPUS koordinatori izv. prof. dr. sc. Gjoko Nikolovski te dr. sc. Darko Matovac, viši lektor preko CEEPUS-ove mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts. CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2025./2026. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe.
Students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb via CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts in academic year 2025/2026
Students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor visited the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb from November 13 to 15, 2025. The visit was organised for students who are attending the Croatian Language course during the winter semester of the academic year 2025./2026. During the visit, which was organized by Croaticum – Center for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language, the students took part in a guided tour of the Library of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and its Collection of Old and Rare Materials, attended a screening of a Croatian film and a workshop that followed, visited the National and University Library, participated in a cultural lecture, enjoyed guided city tour and visited the Interliber book fair. In addition to students from Maribor, Croaticum students also participated in all activities.
The visit of the students of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Maribor to the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb was organized by CEEPUS coordinators Assoc. Prof. Gjoko Nikolovski, PhD and senior lector Darko Matovac, PhD within the CEEPUS network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts. CEEPUS is a Central European programme for academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2025/2026.