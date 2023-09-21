CEEPUS students at Croaticum Autumn School of Croatian Language and Culture

Croaticum – Centre for Croatian as a Second and Foreign Language is organizing Croaticum Autumn School of Croatian Language and Culture from 4 to 22 September 2023. In total, 46 students and other participants from all over the world participate in the Croatian language and culture classes every day. Upon successful completion of the program, participants achieve 4 ECTS.

Some of the students, 23 of them, participate in Croaticum Autumn School of Croatian Language and Culture via CEEPUS scholarship. These mobilities are realized within the Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network.

CEEPUS is a Central European programme for academic mobility of university teachers and students. More than twenty universities from Central Europe successfully participate in the network Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context network during the academic year 2022/2023.

More information about CEEPUS can be found on the website of the Agency for Mobility and EU Programmes.