Studenti Filozofskog fakulteta Sveučilišta u Mariboru koji u zimskome semestru akademske godine 2023./2024. slušaju kolegij Hrvatski jezik boravili su od 9. do 11. studenog 2023. godine na Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu.
Tijekom stručnog posjeta 22 studenta, u organizaciji Croaticuma – Centra za hrvatski kao drugi i strani jezik Odsjeka za kroatistiku, sudjelovala su u vođenom obilasku knjižnice Filozofskog fakulteta i Zbirke za staru i rijetku građu, prisustvovala su projekciji hrvatskog filma, obišla su Tiflološki muzej i Tehnički muzej Nikole Tesle, sudjelovala su u virtualnom obilasku Zagreba i kulturološkom predavanju o svakodnevnoj hrvatskoj kulturi te posjetili sajam knjige Interliber. U programu su uz studente iz Maribora sudjelovali i studenti koji pohađaju nastavu na Croaticumu.
Stručni posjet studenata Filozofskog fakulteta Sveučilišta u Mariboru Filozofskom fakultetu Sveučilišta u Zagrebu organizirali su CEEPUS koordinatori izv. prof. dr. sc. Gjoko Nikolovski te dr. sc. Darko Matovac, lektor preko CEEPUS mreže Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Contexts.
CEEPUS je srednjoeuropski program akademske mobilnosti sveučilišnih nastavnika i studenata, a u mreži Slavic Philology and Its Cultural Context tijekom akademske godine 2022./2023. uspješno sudjeluje više od dvadeset sveučilišta s područja središnje Europe.
Više informacije o CEEPUS-u nalazi se na internetskim stranicama Agencije za mobilnost i programe Europske unije.
