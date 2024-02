Međunarodni dan grčkog jezika

This year’s 150th Anniversary of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences is also a celebration for its Department of Classical Philology. In 1874, the newly established modern Faculty granted Latin and Ancient Greek separate Chairs, one for ancient Greek philology, and the other for Latin philology. In addition to this twofold jubilee, the Department of Classical Philology celebrates this year’s International Greek Language Day. On this occasion, in association with the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic in Zagreb and the Department of Classical Philology of the University of Zadar, the Department has organized a panel focusing on Postclassical Greek. The panel will be held on Friday, 9th February 2024, in the D5 hall at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, beginning at 12:30pm.